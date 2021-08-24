Michigan agencies prepare for potential influx of Afghan refugees

The Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan has pushed many of the nation’s residents to seek asylum abroad. Some refugees will make their way to Michigan. “We are devastated by what is happening in Afghanistan, and it has been very re-traumatizing for our clients, both those from Afghanistan and those from other countries,” said Kristine Van Noord, Bethany Christian Services' program director for refugee resettlement in West Michigan. "Seeing all of those images is just bringing it all back for them."