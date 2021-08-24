Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan agencies prepare for potential influx of Afghan refugees

michiganradio.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban’s seizure of Afghanistan has pushed many of the nation’s residents to seek asylum abroad. Some refugees will make their way to Michigan. “We are devastated by what is happening in Afghanistan, and it has been very re-traumatizing for our clients, both those from Afghanistan and those from other countries,” said Kristine Van Noord, Bethany Christian Services' program director for refugee resettlement in West Michigan. "Seeing all of those images is just bringing it all back for them."

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Asylum Seeker#Visas#Taliban#Afghans#Freedom House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy