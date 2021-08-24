Seven New Faces Join Incumbent In Heber City Council Race

Join the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission for a public hearing in Heber, Saturday, September 4 from 11 am to 1 pm..The bipartisan Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, based on the public’s input, is tasked with creating maps that will then be submitted to the Utah State Legislature for consideration. This is your once in a decade opportunity to participate in the redistricting process which impacts congressional districts, school boards and community growth. Working with census data, redistricting resets a balance to reflect new demographics. Through UIRC’s new interactive website, participants can explore the 2020 census data, submit formal comments and ideas on the suggested draft maps, and even create their own maps. Go to uirc.utah.gov.