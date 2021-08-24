Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heber City, UT

Seven New Faces Join Incumbent In Heber City Council Race

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight people will be on the ballot for Heber City Council in November. Two city council seats are up for election. Wayne Hardman filed for re-election first, and seven newcomers followed. Heidi Franco, whose term is ending, is running for mayor instead of re-election to the council. KPCW spent some...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
City
Heber City, UT
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Heber City, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
City
Provo, UT
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Affordable Housing#City Planners#Heber City Council#Boy Scouts Of America#Byu Hawaii#Byu Provo#Penn State University#The Heber Valley Hospital#The Ritchie Group#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

New Website Reports COVID-19 Cases In Schools Statewide

On Tuesday, Governor Spencer Cox announced a new resource for keeping up to date on COVID-19 cases in schools. A new page on the Utah coronavirus website breaks down “school-associated cases” of COVID-19. It shows numbers of confirmed cases among students who came to school, as well as among anyone who was on a campus within 14 days of showing symptoms starting with the fall 2021 semester.
Utah StatePosted by
KPCW

Utah Redistricting Commission Public Hearing, Sat., Sept 4

Join the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission for a public hearing in Heber, Saturday, September 4 from 11 am to 1 pm..The bipartisan Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, based on the public’s input, is tasked with creating maps that will then be submitted to the Utah State Legislature for consideration. This is your once in a decade opportunity to participate in the redistricting process which impacts congressional districts, school boards and community growth. Working with census data, redistricting resets a balance to reflect new demographics. Through UIRC’s new interactive website, participants can explore the 2020 census data, submit formal comments and ideas on the suggested draft maps, and even create their own maps. Go to uirc.utah.gov.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Childcare Policy Author Discusses Problems With Cost And Access

The Park City Community Foundation Early Childhood Alliance brought a policy expert to town last week to discuss the ideal childcare system. The purpose was to raise awareness of the current childcare crisis impacting the nation and our Wasatch Back communities. Early child education author Elliot Haspel discovered early in...
Francis, UTPosted by
KPCW

Francis Frontier Days Returns

Francis City returns with its annual Labor Day weekend celebration, Francis Frontier Days. Frontier Days was canceled last year due to the pandemic, like a host of other events in Utah and around the globe. Mayor Byron Ames said the city was a little uncertain about 2021. “We were planning...
Coalville, UTPosted by
KPCW

Former Coalville Mayor Dies

Former Coalville Mayor Duane Schmidt has died. He was 60 years old. Duane Scott Schmidt was elected twice to the mayor’s office in Coalville. According to his obituary, he passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26. Earlier this summer, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer which spread aggressively, despite a major surgical procedure he underwent in Arizona in late July.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - September 1,2021

(02:26) - Rick Brough reports on the Park City Chamber Seminar Considers The Challenges, Opportunities of Workforce Shortages. (07:02) - Jeremy Ranch resident Marina Hudson talks about her weekday COVID-19 emails. (21:05) - Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting. (43:44) - Summit...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Song Summit Cancels For 2021

After cancelling last year and many months of planning in 2021, Park City Song Summit organizers have made the difficult decision to pull the plug on this year’s event that was set to start in about a week. The news of Song Summit’s postponement came Tuesday morning. In a statement,...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Update on Park City Hospital's Pediatric Unit

On The Mountain Life, hosts Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek welcome Dr. Russ Bradford. Dr. Bradford provides an inside look into Park City Hospital’s new Pediatric Unit for children who need overnight hospital care. Dr. Bradford is a Park City native, medical director for the unit, and a pediatric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy