I need to know what Brendan Fraser was playing on his Nintendo Switch
I’m a long-time Brendan Fraser fan. I grew up watching the George of the Jungle movies, and The Mummy is one of my favorite films of all time, which warrants multiple rewatches a year. Of course, I’ve been thrilled to see him back in the news recently after his long-awaited return to the spotlight, and I was even more thrilled to see yesterday that he was making headlines for… being a gamer? Not sure I expected that, but man does it make me excited for no reason.www.destructoid.com
