I need to know what Brendan Fraser was playing on his Nintendo Switch

Hey good friends and neighbors, welcome to Whatcha Been Playing? I hope that the week has treated you well and that this weekend brings you some happiness. I’m certainly hoping to take a stroll down that metaphorical path myself, as I’ve been having a particularly poor run this month with my mental health. I have several painful issues weighing on me right now, related to work, home life, self-worth, even identity. This particular bout of severe depression has been waiting to spring on me for some time, and it finally found the moment to strike. I cannot lie, friends, I am in a terrible place, compounded by awful world news and pandemic frustrations. Here’s the thing, though: I will get through it. I don’t know how, or when, but I will. And if you’re struggling right now, you will too. Stay strong, and know that I’m pulling for you.