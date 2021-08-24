Cancel
COVID-19 Update: Aug. 23, 2021

By Zachary Snowdon Smith
thecordovatimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive novel coronavirus cases were reported in Cordova from Aug. 16-22, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced. Of those cases, all five were residents. A cumulative total of 304 coronavirus cases have been reported in Cordova, of which 281 have been Alaska residents and 23 have been non-residents, according to DHSS data. A cumulative total of four people who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized in Cordova. A total of one person who tested positive for the virus has died in Cordova.

www.thecordovatimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Emergency Management#Alaska#Public Health#Dhss#Cordova City Council
