COVID-19 Update: Aug. 23, 2021

Five novel coronavirus cases were reported in Cordova from Aug. 16-22, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced. Of those cases, all five were residents. A cumulative total of 304 coronavirus cases have been reported in Cordova, of which 281 have been Alaska residents and 23 have been non-residents, according to DHSS data. A cumulative total of four people who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized in Cordova. A total of one person who tested positive for the virus has died in Cordova.