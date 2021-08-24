Man confesses to 2003 cold case killing in Las Vegas
Nearly 18 years after Paul Makula was found dead in his downtown Las Vegas apartment, a man has confessed to his killing, according to a recently released police document. Duane Etsitty, 41, faces a murder charge after he told investigators in Salt Lake City, Utah, that he wanted to confess to a 2003 killing that he committed in Las Vegas, the document shows. After contacting the Las Vegas police cold case unit, Utah detectives interviewed Etsitty, who told them that he grabbed a folding knife and sliced Makula’s throat as they were sitting in Makula’s apartment in November 2003.www.reviewjournal.com
