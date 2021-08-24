Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Man confesses to 2003 cold case killing in Las Vegas

By Jonah Dylan
reviewjournal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 18 years after Paul Makula was found dead in his downtown Las Vegas apartment, a man has confessed to his killing, according to a recently released police document. Duane Etsitty, 41, faces a murder charge after he told investigators in Salt Lake City, Utah, that he wanted to confess to a 2003 killing that he committed in Las Vegas, the document shows. After contacting the Las Vegas police cold case unit, Utah detectives interviewed Etsitty, who told them that he grabbed a folding knife and sliced Makula’s throat as they were sitting in Makula’s apartment in November 2003.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 2

 

