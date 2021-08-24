Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Trails, Camps Closed On Isle Royale After Wildfire Expands

wirx.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — A wildfire that’s burned about 200 acres on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale has prompted the National Park Service to close some trails and campground areas on the wilderness island. The park service said Sunday on the Isle Royale National Park’s Facebook page that the closures were necessary “to maintain public health and safety” after the fire on the Lake Superior island’s east end expanded over the weekend amid lingering drought conditions. MLive.com reports the fire was burning so intensely that it could be picked up by satellites and that planes were being used to ferry water over the fire in the hopes of dousing some of it.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isle Royale#Wildfire#After The Fire#Lake Superior#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Michigan Statewirx.com

Water Activists in Michigan Urge Canada to Stop Supporting Line 5

Water activists are calling on Canadian officials to back Michigan’s efforts to close the Line 5 dual pipelines, which have spilled more than a million gallons of oil into the Straits of Mackinac and surrounding waters. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Canadian natural gas company Enbridge Energy to close Line 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy