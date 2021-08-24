St. Joseph City Commission Approves Updates To Dickinson Park
The St. Joseph High School baseball field at Dickinson Park will look a little different after next season. The St. Joseph City Commission has approved changes to the city’s Master Plan to add fences all down the first and third base lines, move the concession stand/scoring tower forward, and the dugouts toward the field. Public Works director Greg Grothous says it will have gates that lock during the high school baseball season.www.wirx.com
