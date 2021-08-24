Cancel
Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens: Struggles in second exhibition

 10 days ago

Mickens secured his only target for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Sunday. Mickens logged a solid 27 snaps from scrimmage Saturday, but the fact he did virtually nothing with them while fellow wideouts Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson combined for a 6-78 line certainly doesn't help his chances at a roster spot. Moreover, Mickens didn't get any reps as a returner, a role that he'd almost certainly need to shine in to help secure a roster spot. The good news for Mickens is that he should once again be afforded ample playing time in the preseason finale against the Texans on Saturday.

