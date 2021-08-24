Cancel
Texans' Nico Collins: Returns to practice Monday

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Collins (undisclosed) returned for Monday's brief walkthrough practice, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. The Texans held Collins out of this past Saturday's preseason game at Dallas as a precautionary measure as he tended to a "muscle pull," per Drew Dougherty of the team's official site. Coach David Culley said during postgame media availability that Collins could have played, and the fact the rookie third-round pick was back on the field Monday indicates the lack of severity of the injury. Collins will look to make his presence felt again in Saturday's exhibition finale against the Buccaneers.

