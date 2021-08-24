Cancel
NFL

Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Stands out in second exhibition

 10 days ago

Grayson (undisclosed) secured four of eight targets for 57 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Grayson was the only one of the fringe wideout candidates to step up in Saturday's game, with a 35-yard reception the highlight of his night. Grayson has seen five games of regular-season action with the Buccaneers over the last two seasons, posting one reception for three yards on four targets and adding 20 yards on kickoff returns. A former sprinter during his college days at LSU, the 27-year-old's likeliest initial slotting for 2021 still could be the practice squad.

