I have Fusion 12 and have successfully installed a running Linux VM. But I can not install the VM Tools like I always have. The "Reinstall VMWare Tools" is greyed out since they have never been installed. The CD that the VM mounts by default is the ISO the Linux was installed with and not the Fusion ISO. I can't see anywhere to download the tools like we used to be able to do either. Certainly I am not the first person to have this issue so I am wondering how anyone has resolved this.