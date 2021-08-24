Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval

By Jimmy LaRoue
Suffolk News-Herald
 10 days ago

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for people ages 16 and up, likely paving the way for more businesses and organizations to mandate the vaccine for their workers. The vaccine is still available under an emergency use authorization for those ages 12...

suffolknewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Comirnaty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s twice-yearly antipsychotic for schizophrenia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic, Invega Hafyera (six-month paliperidone palmitate) to treat adults with schizophrenia. Invega Hafyera is the first-ever twice-yearly injectable drug to obtain FDA approval, the company noted. The treatment is intended for patients who were treated with Invega...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer starts dosing patients in oral COVID-19 drug trial

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it had started dosing in a mid-to-late-stage trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA accepts Teva-MedinCell’s new drug application for schizophrenia drug

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell’s new drug application (NDA) for their drug, TV-46000/mdc-IRM, to treat schizophrenia. TV-46000 is an extended-release suspension of risperidone intended for use as a subcutaneous injection. The FDA accepted the application based on results from two Phase III...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Zanubritinib for the Treatment of Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

The FDA has approved a second drug, zanubritinib, for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. The FDA has approved zanubritinib (Brukinsa, BeiGene) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM). “With 11 regulatory approvals in under 2 years, including 2 in the US, Brukinsa is demonstrating...
Cancersurvivornet.com

Arthritis Drug Xeljanz Carries Increased Cancer Risk; FDA Tells Drugmaker Pfizer To Update Warning Label; Can You Still Take Xeljanz?

The Food and Drug Administration has asked Pfizer to include a cancer warning on labels of its arthritis medication Xeljanz. The agency “concluded there is an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death with the arthritis and ulcerative colitis medicines Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR.”
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Industrywhdh.com

FDA: Company recalls ‘super-potent,’ potentially fatal topical drug

A company is recalling one lot of a prescription topical solution after testing showed it to be “super potent” and potentially fatally toxic, according to the FDA. Teligent Pharma is recalling the lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4% which comes in 50ml screw cap glass bottles, after testing found it to be “super potent,” the FDA said, and use of the super potent solution would result in a higher than intended dose.
HealthPsychiatric Times

First and Only Twice-Yearly Treatment for Schizophrenia Receives FDA Approval

The one-of-its-kind 6-month paliperidone palmitate treatment for schizophrenia has received FDA approval. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic Invega Hayfera (6-month paliperidone palmitate), a one-of-a-kind twice-yearly injectable for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia.1 Patients wishing to take Invega Hayfera must first be treated with Invega Sustenna (1-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least 4 months, or Invega Trinza (3-month paliperidone palmitate) for at least 1 injection cycle.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

AbbVie tumbles after FDA slaps fresh warning on arthritis drug

(Bloomberg)—AbbVie Inc. peeled off billions in market value after a critical new medicine for arthritis faced a major setback. Rinvoq, which already carries the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s most stern warning, a so-called black box on the immune therapy’s label, will now add new warnings that the drug carries an increased risk of blood clots and death. AbbVie shares plunged as much as 12%, the biggest drop since March 2020 after the agency’s update. The stock was down about 7 percent this afternoon.
Medical & BiotechCNBC

Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency. Their announced plans to depart come as the Biden administration prepares to begin offering Covid vaccine boosters shots to the general public. The officials were reportedly frustrated with the...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Crackdown on JAK Drug Class Unwelcome News for Pharma Giants

Eli Lilly & Co, Pfizer, and AbbVie have been asked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to tell consumers about the potential risks of their high-profile Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor drugs. The FDA said all approved medications involving JAK inhibitors that treat certain chronic inflammatory conditions require warnings about...
PharmaceuticalsPLOS Blogs Network

This “Waning Immunity” Argument Against the FDA’s Covid Vaccine Approval Is a Scientific Quagmire

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy