Marion County, FL

Marion County restaurant inspections for Aug. 16-21

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are recent restaurant inspection reports for Marion County — from Aug. 16 to 21 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

