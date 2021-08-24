Cancel
Sam Sylk Show Guest, Demetrius Smith Testifies About R. Kelly and Aaliyah

BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Not long after after when ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ wrapped up on the television screen, people in Kelly’s camp made their way to the Sam Sylk Show airwaves. R. Kelly’s former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, sat down with the Sam Sylk Show to give some insight on what happened with R. Kelly and Aaliyah. Demetrius Smith gave affirmation that there was in fact a marriage, because he was there. Little did we know or Demetrius Smith know, that the prosecutors office must be a fan of the Sam Sylk Show because what our loyal listeners already heard has now been turned into testimony against R. Kelly in a New York court room.

wzakcleveland.com

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
