Under Center Podcast: Bears Flop Vs Mitch Trubisky and the Bills, Should Fans Be Concerned?
Under Center Podcast: Bears flop vs Trbuisky, Bills... should we be concerned? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are in a concerning position after losing big to the Buffalo Bills and former QB Mitch Trubisky. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the loss and what they think may be issues heading into the season. The guys also discuss the play of Mitch Trubisky and if the Bears didn't handle him correctly, if Matt Nagy is giving Justin Fields a fair chance to start week one, and of course the podcast review of the day.www.nbcchicago.com
