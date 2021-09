The Factoring Software Begins to Offer Robust and New Features to Existing and New Clients. Today, FactorFox Software LLC., the original cloud based factoring software, announced FactorFox Mobile Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Providing the top Factoring Software in America and Latin America for the past 18 years, FactorFox set out to provide a revolutionary new way to fund clients with easy to use mobile technology. Traditionally, Factors and their clients require a significant amount of manual input for each transaction, lengthy paperwork, and endless paper trails, which takes hours of processing. FactorFox offers the latest way to optimize operations to speed up those transactions, allowing for faster funding, more accurate documentation, and a streamlined way to help scale and grow factoring businesses.