Malliotakis: New COVID Details Show Coverup by Chinese Govt

By admin
shorefrontnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, issued the below statement following the release of new details in the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s investigation into the true origins of COVID-19. Ranking Member Michael McCaul, who released Foreign Affairs Republicans’ original report in September 2020, today issued an addendum outlining more evidence that points to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as the source of the outbreak, and some of the many steps researchers at the WIV, along with Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, took to cover up the research being done there.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Govt#Chinese Government#The Coronavirus Crisis#Ecohealth Alliance#Republicans#American#The Wuhan Lab#Democrats#Ranking#Cdc#Wiv#Fox News#Covid#Ccp#Who
