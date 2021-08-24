Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, KS

Heat Advisory issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Afternoon heat index values from 104 to 107 expected. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen, KS
County
Montgomery County, KS
County
Chautauqua County, KS
City
Wilson, KS
City
Chautauqua, KS
County
Labette County, KS
County
Neosho County, KS
County
Woodson County, KS
County
Wilson County, KS
County
Allen County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Woodson Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy