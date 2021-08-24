Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter Unable To Close Deal, WBO Orders September 2 Purse Bid
What some fans might call the most anticipated purse bid of the year is now taking place in front of a live audience. Top Rank and PBC failed to seal the deal last Friday for the welterweight title showdown between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter. On Monday, the WBO ordered a purse bid be held on September 2 in Puerto Rico where the rights to the fight will be auctioned. The session will air live on the official Facebook page of the WBO, who will host the event remotely.www.fightsports.tv
Comments / 0