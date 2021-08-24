Cancel
Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter Unable To Close Deal, WBO Orders September 2 Purse Bid

Cover picture for the articleWhat some fans might call the most anticipated purse bid of the year is now taking place in front of a live audience. Top Rank and PBC failed to seal the deal last Friday for the welterweight title showdown between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter. On Monday, the WBO ordered a purse bid be held on September 2 in Puerto Rico where the rights to the fight will be auctioned. The session will air live on the official Facebook page of the WBO, who will host the event remotely.

