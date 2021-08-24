Tory Lanez Faces $60k Bail Increase for Violating Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order

Tory Lanez will have to pay $60,000 more in bail if he wants to stay a free man before his trial. He came too close to Megan Thee Stallion last month, a Los Angeles judge said. Lanez plans to fork over the $250,000, an increase from the original $190,000, according to TMZ. The rapper appeared earlier this month at the Rolling Loud festival alongside DaBaby, where Megan was also performing, and the judge told Lanez Monday that if he did anything similar again, he would be remanded into custody. Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot outside of a party last year. He’s been charged with felony assault.