Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tory Lanez Faces $60k Bail Increase for Violating Megan Thee Stallion Restraining Order

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tory Lanez will have to pay $60,000 more in bail if he wants to stay a free man before his trial. He came too close to Megan Thee Stallion last month, a Los Angeles judge said. Lanez plans to fork over the $250,000, an increase from the original $190,000, according to TMZ. The rapper appeared earlier this month at the Rolling Loud festival alongside DaBaby, where Megan was also performing, and the judge told Lanez Monday that if he did anything similar again, he would be remanded into custody. Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot outside of a party last year. He’s been charged with felony assault.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Tmz#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Richmond, TXhypefresh.co

Tory Lanez Gives His Condolences For Model Mercedes Morr’s Death

Unfortunately, HipHop community has lost several people in 2021. Instagram Influencer and model Mercedes Morr wasn’t a part of the HipHop community, but she did have close ties with famous artists. Recently, the 33-year-old Instagram model died at the hands of a murderer in her apartment in Richmond, TX. Furthermore, her death affected several famous HipHop stars, including Tory Lanez. The “Say It” rapper, among others, gave his condolences and made a tribute in her honor.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Says 1501 Is Blocking BTS "Butter" Remix: Report

While Megan Thee Stallion has been scoring Grammys and plaques, among other accolades, she's also been in a nasty legal battle with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. It all began when she attempted to renegotiate the terms of her contract which she signed when she was only 20 years old. Unfortunately, the two parties have yet to come to terms on any agreement which apparently continues to impede Meg's release schedule.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Megan Thee Stallion Shares New 'Tuned In Freestyle'

Megan has dropped a new freestyle for her “hotties” on Twitter. The Houston rapper playfully asked if her fans on Twitter were “up” before sharing a video for “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters. On the track, Megan even spits...
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Kevin Gates Kisses Alleged Gay Rapper Turk In Viral Video – Watch

Kevin Gates Kisses Hot Boys Rapper Turk In Viral Video. Kevin Gates has since been making headlines after kissing rapper Turk on camera following his controversial interview with DJ Vlad. Turk told DJ Vlad that all rappers play “gay games” with their male friends behind closed doors when he was explaining why Birdman kisses his artists like Lil Wayne.
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Offset In NYC

There’s no denying that the past year has been a whirlwind for everyone, but the infamous on-again-off-again Offset and Cardi B certainly dealt with more drama than most. After calling off their divorce back in November of 2020, the couple took some time to work on their relationship, which ultimately resulted in the conception of their second child together.
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
WWETMZ.com

Ex-WCW Star Daffney Unger Dead At 46 After Wrestler Posts Suicidal Video

Former wrestler Daffney Unger -- who starred in the WCW from 1999 to 2001 -- has died after posting a very disturbing video to her social media page, TMZ Sports has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death to TMZ Sports, but did not reveal a cause or manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy