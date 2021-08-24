Cancel
Video/quotes: Rodriguez on Lole injury, Forman and Norman-Lott as replacements

By Ethan Ryter
247Sports
 10 days ago

Here is what Arizona State defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez said following Monday's practice regarding the team's defensive line. On the loss of junior defensive lineman Jermayne Lole and his potential replacements:. "Injuries are the hardest part of this business, but you get so close to your guys. I have...

Related
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Robert Rodriguez and Darien Butler on Lole injury, defensive line depth

The Arizona State defense is a tight knit bunch. At all three levels, players see familiar faces, friends they’ve taken the field with for at least two prior seasons. The brotherhood on this side of the ball runs deep, and Jermayne Lole’s teammates and coaches know just how much the senior defensive tackle has been through leading up to his likely season ending injury.
Video/quotes: Edwards updates ASU season readiness

Here is what Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said Sunday regarding where his team stands with their opening game rapidly approaching. “It worked out, it’s (like) a Tuesday for us, knowing we’re playing on a Thursday (Sept. 2 against Southern Utah). I know it messes your schedule up, bringing people out on Sunday. I don’t really like practicing on Sundays for the most part, now I got to go to mass at 3 o’clock instead of this morning. So it knocks everybody’s schedule off. But we’re OK. I thought it was a good day in the fact that it was hot. First day is always difficult when you have the (play) cards, when you start practicing with the cards. Because kids, like anything, they’re not on the first-team with the first or second-team on the other field, they think they’re like outcasts and they’re really not. They’re actually playing against the ones on offense and defense. So I think the first day is always a little lethargic, but I thought they picked it up and it was a long practice. It’s hot out there, which is good. We need to get in — football stamina needs to improve. I think everyone’s there right about now in college football, your football stamina is what you always worry about going into the first game. But for the most part, we got a lot done today and looking forward to going back out tomorrow.”
