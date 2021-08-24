My favorite beer is officially available in the great state of Texas.

Yuengling announced a few months ago they would be expanding their operations to the Lonestar State, and today marks the day the Lager is officially in stores.

Founded in 1829, Yuengling is the oldest brewery in the United States, currently in its 191st year of operation.

Still located in its original city of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, the brewery is now located on West Mahatongo Street after the original location across town burned down in 1831.

The current location was chosen not only due to its proximity to a mountain and fresh stream, but also because an Irish Catholic Church is located next door and they knew the Sunday after church crowd would keep the inventory turning over. (True story).

I highly recommend taking a tour of their facilities if you’re ever in the Central PA region. The brewery is built into the side of a mountain and extends down into the caves at the base, which are used to store freshly kegged beer since the temperature is always a perfect mid 50s. It’s truly a walk through history and the free samples they give you at the end are plenty, fresh and delicious.

As a proud native Pennsylvanian and life-long Yuengling drinker, I am pumped to see the brand expanding and more people being able to enjoy the crisp, yet full taste of a Yuengling Lager.

Cheers to you, Texas and Yuengling.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

"Yuengling Beer Is Officially Available In Texas" first appeared on Whiskey Riff