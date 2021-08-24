Cancel
Fort Mccoy, WI

8-24-21 afghan refugees arriving at fort mccoy

 10 days ago

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP) — Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin for temporary housing and support after their home country fell to the Taliban. Base officials say Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk began arriving at the base Sunday. More arrivals are expected in the coming days. Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and being transported to Fort McCoy, which is located between Tomah and Sparta, about 100 miles northwest of Madison. It was not immediately clear how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving.

