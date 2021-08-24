Prep girls tennis preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Coach Kelly Krueger, in his 25th year as coach of the Norfolk High boys tennis team, described his squad’s status as pretty well-established with returning players. “We have three seniors, all letter winners last year, and we had Michael Foster — a varsity tennis player in Arizona — transfer in,” Krueger said. “Those four are the core of our team, so I’m looking for a fifth and sixth player so we can fill our second doubles team. Those fifth and sixth spots, especially the sixth, may be a rotation for a while.”