8-24-21 fda gives full approval to pfizer covid vaccine

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says it comes at a good time. The full authorization is for everyone age 16 and older. Mueller says she hopes it encourages unvaccinated people that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective. The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots.

