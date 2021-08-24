8-24-21 conservatives file redistricting lawsuit in wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative group has filed a redistricting lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, an action that comes after Democrats filed their own legal challenge in federal court less than two weeks ago. The two lawsuits mean there are fights in both state and federal courts in Wisconsin over redistricting, even before the Legislature proposes a map or takes a vote on new political boundary lines. Both lawsuits argue that the current maps, adopted in 2011, are unconstitutional and courts should establish a plan to draw new lines because the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will not be able to agree.