Recent Development Indicates Ruined King May Release Extremely Soon

Sledgehammer Games Have Announced That They Are Addressing Certain Issues In the Alpha And More. Sledgehammer Games, along with Activision, announced that Call of Duty would be making its way back to the battlegrounds of World War II. Since the announcement, fans have been given the opportunity to see various hints of gameplay and an announcement was made that a multiplayer reveal would be made on 7th September. Most recently, PlayStation users were given an exclusive run at the game via the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Champion Hill game mode. During the event, Sledgehammer announced certain changes and also added a trios mode.