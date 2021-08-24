8-24-21 afghanistan donations-better business bureau
As the desperate situation unfolds in Afghanistan, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is offering tips for Wisconsin residents who may want to donate to help. Northeast Regional director for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Susan Bach says you can log on to bbb.org to find a list of reputable organizations that you can donate to. Bach says almost always the organizations are looking for monetary donations. Bach says a number of international relief organizations have indicated their commitment to stay in Afghanistan and continue their work to address food, shelter and other needs, and welcome continuing support from potential donors.www.radioplusinfo.com
