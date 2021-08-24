Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

8-24-21 afghanistan donations-better business bureau

radioplusinfo.com
 10 days ago

As the desperate situation unfolds in Afghanistan, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is offering tips for Wisconsin residents who may want to donate to help. Northeast Regional director for the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin Susan Bach says you can log on to bbb.org to find a list of reputable organizations that you can donate to. Bach says almost always the organizations are looking for monetary donations. Bach says a number of international relief organizations have indicated their commitment to stay in Afghanistan and continue their work to address food, shelter and other needs, and welcome continuing support from potential donors.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Northeast Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Better Business Bureau Warns Of New Takeout Delivery Scam

Scammers are really pushing it with this one. The Better Business Bureau says there is a takeout scam going around. Yes, a takeout scam is becoming prominent enough that the BBB is warning consumers about it. If you think about it, this makes sense, as takeout has become incredibly popular over the course of the pandemic. There was a large chunk of time since March of 2020 that restaurants were closed or only open for takeout so this kind of became the norm!
Industrycapecod.com

Better Business Bureau Outlines Ways to Navigate Vaccine Policies

HYANNIS – The Better Business Bureau has assembled tips for business owners developing a COVID vaccination policy as the pandemic continues. The federal government has declined to implement a unified vaccine passport program or requirement, so they urge owners to plan ahead on their own. Options include an honor system—simply...
ImmigrationBakersfield Channel

Bay Area preparing for Afghanistan refugees

(KERO) — Cities across the country are preparing for Afghanistan refugees. In the Bay Area, the East Bay Afghan community is mobilizing finding shelter, gathering food, clothes and even finding people to help with legal assistance. "Everyday they are calling, asking if there's any way we can help them. They...
Grocery & Supermaketparentherald.com

Food Stamp SNAP Benefits Increases in October; What Families Need to Know

Families taking part in the government's food stamp initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive an increase in the monthly benefits beginning October 2021. Following an evaluation of the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the SNAP benefits would change for over 42 million people. Beginning...
IndustryPosted by
News Talk 1490

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
radioplusinfo.com

9-2-21 fdl county hospitals at capacity with rising number of covid-19 patients

SSM Health officials are pleading for Fond du Lac County residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise. Vice President of Pharmacy Services with SSM Health Wisconsin Region Mo Kharbat says with 23 COVID patients, Fond du Lac County hospitals are at capacity. Kharbat says local hospitals are trying to manage patient flow because the hospital has to care for all patients that come in. Kharbat says when hospitals are full nurses are “working around the clock” to care for patients. He says workers are “exhausted.”
Madison, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-2-21 wi health officials urge masks, vaccines as covid average soars

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are renewing their call for people to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the state’s COVID-19 case average soars. The state Department of Health Services said the state’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 on Wednesday, the highest since January. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have increased steadily since early July. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February. Most of the patients are not vaccinated. The DHS says people should wear masks indoors and celebrate Labor Day with outdoor activities.
Fond Du Lac, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-1-21 fdl doctors write letter to schools urging face coverings

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. We are a group of concerned local physicians. who have children, grandchildren, and other family members within the school systems of the Fond du Lac region. Over the past 18 months, many of us have been on the front lines of COVID, and we have seen many individuals and families suffer from COVID related illness.
Waukesha, WIradioplusinfo.com

9-1-21 wisconsin school board reverses opting out of free meals

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district has reversed a decision to leave a federal free meals program following widespread criticism and loud protests from parents and others. Waukesha school board members said they received threats in the wake of national attention after voting to opt out of the program that was providing free breakfast and lunch to all students in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The board voted 5-4 on Monday to reverse course. Board member Karin Rajnicek said after the previous vote to end the free program that it made it easy for families to “become spoiled.” Even without the program, Waukesha students from low-income families still would have been able to apply for free or reduced-price meals.
Indiana StateWTHR

Indiana launches $10,000 CollegeChoice 529 sweepstakes to raise awareness about saving for education

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb declared September as College Savings Month in Indiana. To raise awareness, the state is holding a $10,000 education sweepstakes. To enter, students 18 years of age or older must complete the entry form at www.collegechoicedirect.com/september by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30. One winner will be randomly chosen for the $10,000 529 account deposit.
Environmentradioplusinfo.com

9-3-21 wisconsin red cross volunteers helping in aftermath of hurricane ida

Red Cross volunteers are in Louisiana as the clean-up effort gets underway following Hurricane Ida. American Red Cross Wisconsin Chapter spokesman Justine Kern says a handful of volunteers from Wisconsin were on the ground in Louisiana a couple days before the hurricane made landfall. Kern says more Wisconsin volunteers could be headed to the gulf coast in the days and weeks ahead. Meanwhile, Kern says Red Cross volunteers have been busy all summer, helping with the wildfires out west, and with the Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy