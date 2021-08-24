Phantom Abyss Adds a Treasure Trove of New Content in the Overturned Update Today

Ubisoft has released the brand new 5.5 Title Update for Watch Dogs: Legion today, and with it comes some familiar content. This time around you're getting a taste of Assassin's Creed with two free story missions called "Enter the Assassins" and "The New Creed", completely free along with two world missions called "Templar Hunt" and "Artifact Hunt." If you have the Season Pass you'll be able to play as Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order in both single-player and online. She comes with three abilities you'll find familiar in this new age with the Hidden Blade, the Eagle Drone, and the AR Disguise. We got more info below as the update is ready for you now.