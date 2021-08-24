Phantom Abyss Adds a Treasure Trove of New Content in the Overturned Update Today
The asynchronous multiplayer Phantom Abyss challenges you to raid even more procedurally generated temples with the Overturned Update dropping today. This update adds a treasure trove of new content and fixes to the game, setting the stage for how the developers plan to expand Phantom Abyss throughout its Early Access period. As a cherry on top, Phantom Abyss will also be 25% off all week.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0