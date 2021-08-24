Cancel
Dallas, TX

University Of Dallas Announces Record-breaking Freshman Enrollment

By IrvingWeekly Staff
 10 days ago

As a new academic year begins, the University of Dallas is proud to announce a record-breaking entering freshman class of 491 students for the fall 2021 semester. The Class of 2025 comprises students representing 295 cities and 39 states across the U.S., and is the largest freshman class in the university’s 65-year history. The university has surpassed another milestone as record undergraduate enrollment continues to increase from the last decade.

