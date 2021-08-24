Cancel
Evangelical, Geisinger say vax approval reinforces science, safety

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 9 days ago
The new Evangelical Community Hospital PRIME expansion opened in 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration’s formal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is the “next step in demonstrating science-based confidence in the vaccine,” an administrator with Evangelical Community Hospital said.

Brian Wolfe, vice president of physician and clinic practices, reinforced Evangelical’s support of COVID-19 vaccines since they were introduced last winter.

“We are hopeful that individuals who may have been holding off to receive the vaccine until there was additional validation of its effectiveness and safety will now opt to make vaccination a choice. We continue to fully stand behind vaccination as the best defense to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Wolfe said.

Marc Stempka, spokesman with Geisinger, said FDA’s approval reinforces what the available science and data has already told us — vaccines are safe and effective.

Geisinger is reviewing its current vaccine policy for employees. Evangelical didn’t comment when asked about a potential update to its own policy.

Evangelical offers Pfizer’s vaccine. Appointments may be made by calling 570-522-4530 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays or by filling out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.

Geisinger schedules appointments through its MyGeisinger app or by calling 570-284-3657. To learn more about the vaccine, visit www.geisinger.org/covidvax.

The Pfizer vaccine, named Comirnaty as part of the formal approval, has been available since Dec. 11. The formal approval allows its administration to people age 16 and older. An Emergency Use Authorization remains in place, however, letting people age 12 to 15 also receive the vaccine.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s comments on the formal FDA approval echoed that of Evangelical and Geisinger.

“Full approval by the FDA solidifies the overall safety and efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. We hope this encourages people to get vaccinated who may have been hesitant while it was classified as emergency use to not only protect themselves, but their loved ones and everyone else around them,” Wolf said.

Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider location.

