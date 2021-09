Heads up, there may be some spoilers ahead so be warned if you haven't watched this episode yet. Now, let's get to talking about this episode and all it entails (pun not intended). FOX's HouseBroken seems to have found its' footing again after last week, with an episode that introduces challenges to a set of characters we've already been through introductions for time and time again. The parallels to a Clue-style plot make everything much more fun and interesting, developing a connection to the characters like we should be able to do in previous episodes. When Jill (Chief, Honey, & Bubbles' owner) frets over her mother's last-minute visit with her pet parrot, Nathan, whose sociopathic tendencies get to the nerve of the therapy group.