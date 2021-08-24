Goleta man arrested for attempted murder of roommate, deputies say

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested a Goleta man for the attempted murder of his roommate.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on Monday at around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Tecolote Avenue and Aguila Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they contacted the victim who indicated that the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Halbert Rodriguez of Goleta, had hit him in the head with an unsharpened sword causing serious injury. The victim told deputies that the suspect was inside of a residence in the 5700-block of Aguila Avenue.

Deputies say they spotted the suspect in the doorway of the residence and requested that he step out to speak with them, but he refused. Deputies enlisted help from the suspect's mother who was able to convince him to step outside where he was taken into custody without further incident at 1:35 p.m.

Rodriguez is receiving medical attention for minor injuries before being booked at the Main Jail for attempted murder. His bail amount will not be available until after booking.

The victim was transported by AMR to an area hospital and is expected to recover.