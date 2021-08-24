Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Appleton, WI

Appleton schools vote to require masks this fall

By Ben Bokun
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXAck_0banMneK00

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The Appleton Area School District will require masks at the start of the school year for students and staff.

"Let us choose," AASD special education staff member Vanessa Mccarthy said. "Let us have the right to choose."

RELATED STORIES

"I hope that they will pass a mask mandate," AASD science teacher Dory Witzeling said.

And Witzeling's wish has come true.

"I don't believe that anybody has a right to come to a classroom and infect others," she said.

On Monday, the Appleton Board of Education voted to require masks for all students and staff indoors starting Aug. 25.

"I'm worried about the safety of my students, my colleagues and myself," Witzeling said.

This comes after a vote in July when the school board decided to recommend masks but not require them for the fall semester.

NBC 26
But now as COVID cases rise across the Fox Valley and throughout the state, this district says it's in favor of different protocols.

"Do I have the right to have a classroom where everyone is masked that makes me feel like everyone's safe?" Witzeling asked. "If I don't, what is my choice? I just have to quit my job?"

Mccarthy also has two kids in the Appleton district.

"As a parent and a citizen, I deserve my right too," she said. "My right to choose whether or not I want to wear it or if my kids should wear it."

Ben Bokun, NBC 26
"Let us choose," AASD special education staff member Vanessa Mccarthy said. "Let us have the right to choose."

Mccarthy was among dozens of protesters outside the district headquarters. She advocated for the option to mask.

"If you feel like your research can help keep your child safe and your family safe by wearing a mask, then you go for it and do it," the Appleton resident said. "I support that."

Starting Wednesday, face coverings are mandatory inside school grounds, but the board plans to revisit protocols at a meeting in October.

"Where does it stop?" Mccarthy asked. "What's the next thing that I'm not gonna be allowed to choose or be able to do?"

Ben Bokun, NBC 26
"I hope that they will pass a mask mandate," AASD science teacher Dory Witzeling said.

There were a limited number of parents and community members giving public input at the meeting.

Just a few weeks ago, the board was more confident in the state of COVID-19.

"I like the proposal of giving it a chance, you know, giving it a chance to make it optional," board member Deborah Truyman said at a July meeting. "And if need be, you put on that next layer."

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Appleton, WI
Government
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Appleton, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Sheboygan County, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Ryder Cup contributes to a home rental boom in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is kicking off in Sheboygan County on September 21st and will bring thousands of tourists to town for at least four days. With the golf tournament arriving, tourists venturing from across the globe will be visiting Sheboygan County to check out some of the best golfers in the world in action, and many will be staying at rental properties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy