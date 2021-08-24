Cancel
Bates County, MO

MO agencies investigate fatal Bates County plane crash

By Kari Williams
One person is dead following a plane crash Monday morning in Bates County.

Several agencies responded around 11 a.m. to an area northwest of Adrian and located the aircraft, which the Bates County Sheriff’s Office said was in a corn field, with a drone.

Once located, deputies and other first responders supported the rescue effort with UTVs and ATVs, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other occupants were in the plane.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Bates County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating.

There is no additional information at this time.

