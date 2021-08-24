HPD releases surveillance photo of alleged suspect after man killed outside convenience store

Houston police are looking for a man they say ran away after shooting another man outside a convenience store on Houston's south side late Sunday.

The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of the man accused in this shooting. The department also released photos of two persons of interest wanted for questioning.

Suspect

Persons of interest

This shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest, not far from the 610 South Loop .

Police responded to the scene and found a man, identified as 27-year-old Zachary Marquis McFarlin, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed McFarlin walked out of the store and into a small crowd of people. He was then immediately confronted by an unidentified suspect who pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The unknown suspect then ran away before getting into a 2015 brown (or golden metallic) Infinity Q50 with Texas license plates MHK5626, according to Houston police. The vehicle was last seen driving on Doolittle Boulevard.

Anyone with information that could help HPD can call the department's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.