Daniel Jones needed something, anything, to salvage this night, to build on for the start of his put-up-or-shut-up season. He had been weighed down in his first preseason start, held down yet again by an offensive line that has still not been fixed, and a left tackle who looks nothing like the fourth-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, by key weapons who haven’t played a lick all summer, and he had just rolled right and thrown an egregious end-zone interception on third down from the New England 1 to cornerback D’Angelo Ross that served as an ominous warning that he has and will have little or no margin for error this season.