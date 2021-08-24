Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Fran Drescher-Backed Candidates Winning Big In Early Voting At SAG-AFTRA Locals Across The Country

By David Robb
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007PRg_0banLEuo00

EXCLUSIVE: Candidates backed by Fran Drescher in local SAG-AFTRA elections are racking up impressive wins as early results from around the country continue to come in. Candidates that her Unite for Strength slate deem “Drescher-friendly” already have won in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Austin, Miami, the Missouri Valley, Portland, San Francisco, the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

Members backed by the opposition MembershipFirst slate have won just a handful of races thus far.

Today, members of the union’s Michigan Local re-elected Erik Wydra as president, who Drescher endorsed in a campaign video in which she said: “You must, must, must vote for Eric Wydra for Michigan Local president. He’s been an incredible leader locally and nationally.” Wydra got 132 votes, defeating challenger Franco Pulice, who received 55 votes. Three of the four convention delegates Drescher endorsed also won there.

Only 11 of the union’s 25 locals have completed their elections so far, while the big-ticket contests won’t be decided until September 2, when members will elect a new national president and secretary-treasurer, and a whole raft of officers and board members in New York and Los Angeles.

Drescher is running for national president with her running mate Anthony Rapp , who are facing off against presidential candidate Matthew Modine and his running mate Joely Fisher on the MembershipFirst slate.

In a local race that shows every vote counts, Henry Ian Cusick has been elected to the SAG-AFTRA national board representing Hawaii, defeating incumbent Scott Rogers by only five votes – 142 to 138. Cusick was endorsed by Modine and his MembershipFirst slate, while Rogers was backed by Drescher’s Unite for Strength ruling party.

MembershipFirst won again today in Nevada, where Mitchell Bobrow, who was backed by Modine’s slate, won a national board seat there, and Kim Renee, who way also supported by Modine, was elected president of the local without opposition.

The board seats won by MembershipFirst in Hawaii and Nevada are net gains for the opposition group, whose leaders believe this to be an early sign of a realignment of the union’s power structure, in which MembershipFirst is dominant in Los Angeles, where half the members live, while Unite for Strength stronger in New York and all but a handful of the outlying locals.

But the vast majority of local presidents and national board candidates who have won so far have been Drescher supporters.

In Chicago, Courtney Rioux handily won the national board race there with the backing of Drescher, who posted a video endorsing her candidacy. Rioux received 475 votes to D.B. Sweeney’s 234. Sweeney was backed by MembershipFirst.

Four uncontested national board races in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, the Twin Cities and Washington D.C give Drescher’s Unite for Strength party the early edge in holding on to power in the national boardroom, where they already hold about two-thirds of the 69 seats. Running unopposed, Dan Navarro was re-elected to the national board from Los Angeles, representing singers/recording artists; Hector Garcia was re-elected to the national board in Dallas-Fort Worth; Randal Berger was re-elected to the national board in the Twin Cities; and Jack Speer was elected to the national board in Washington-Mid Atlantic representing broadcasters.

Victorious local presidential candidates who were backed by Drescher’s Unite for Strength party include Charles Andrew Gardner in Chicago, Katheryn Howell in San Francisco, Andrea Sikkink in Hawaii and — running unopposed — Marc Comstock in New Mexico; Mykle McCoslin in Houston-Austin; Michelle Damis in Portland; Kathryn Klvana in Washington, D.C.; Brent Anderson in Dallas-Fort Worth; Joe Corcoran in Arizona-Utah; John M. McKarthy in Miami and Michael Montgomery in Nashville.

Besides Los Angeles, a stronghold for MembershipFirst, and New York, a stronghold for Unite for Strength, other SAG-AFTRA locals that still are voting to elect their local officers and board members include Arizona-Utah, Atlanta, Colorado, Michigan, Nashville, Nevada, New England, New Mexico, New Orleans, Ohio-Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle and Washington-Mid Atlantic.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ian Cusick
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Matthew Modine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Sag Aftra#Atlanta#The Twin Cities#Membershipfirst#Michigan Local#Washington D C#The National Board#Unite For Strength
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Election Committee Urges KTLA To Provide Equal Time For Unite For Strength Candidates Or Risk Costly Re-Run Of Union’s Election

SAG-AFTRA’s national election committee has found that KTLA “crossed the line from journalistically appropriate news coverage” of the union’s ongoing election to “improper promotion” of candidates running on the union’s opposition MembershipFirst slate, which is headed by presidential candidate Matthew Modine. The committee’s decision, which urges the L.A. local news station to provide “equal access” to candidates running on the ruling party’s Unite for Strength slate, which is headed by presidential candidate Fran Drescher, stems from an Aug. 4 interview that entertainment reporter Sam Rubin conducted with Joely Fisher, a MembershipFirst candidate for national secretary-treasurer, and Rubin’s Aug. 11 interview with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Election: Matthew Modine Threatens To Sue Fran Drescher For “Slanderous” Accusations

EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED with UFS statement: With just one week to go in the SAG-AFTRA election, Matthew Modine has accused Fran Drescher of defamation and threatened legal action if she doesn’t issue a public apology by Friday. “Your defamation of Mr. Modine, your opposing candidate for SAG-AFTRA president, at the eleventh hour of the current election, is not only disgraceful and repugnant, but damaging to Mr. Modine’s professional reputation and career and hurtful to him personally and financially,” said Robert Allen, attorney for Modine’s MembershipFirst slate, in an email sent to Drescher on Thursday. “I’m ashamed of Fran Drescher,” Modine said tonight during...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Deadline

Jim Gleason Elected President Of SAG-AFTRA’s New Orleans Local In A Squeaker; Rik Deskin Handily Reelected President Of Seattle Local – Update

UPDATED with clarification: Two more local SAG-AFTRA presidencies have been decided: Jim Gleason won a squeaker in New Orleans, and Rik Deskin won handily in Seattle. Deskin, who defeated Peter M. Wallack by a vote of 158-62, is a prominent supporter of Fran Drescher, who’s running for SAG-AFTRA national president. Gleason, who defeated Olga Wilhelmine in New Orleans by only eight votes – 120-112 – is a supporter of national presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s MembershipFirst slate. An earlier version of this story noted that Gleason, who won in New Orleans without even posting a candidate’s statement on the ballot, does not appear to be aligned with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Fran Drescher Supporters Win Big In SAG-AFTRA National Board Races In New England & New Mexico

Fran Drescher supporters have held on to two more national board seats as the SAG-AFTRA elections wrap up later this week. Incumbent Bill Mootos has been reelected in New England, and incumbent Mel MacKaron has been reelected in New Mexico. With only four of the union’s 25 local races to be decided, it now looks more and more likely that Drescher’s ruling Unite for Strength party and its affiliates will continue to hold a majority of the 80 National board members, which includes the 10 national officers, no matter who wins the national presidency – Drescher or Matthew Modine. Local elections...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Mike Kraycik Reelected To SAG-AFTRA Board In Philly In Another Win For Fran Drescher’s Party

Mike Kraycik has been reelected to SAG-AFTRA’s national board representing Philadelphia – another win for a candidate backed by Fran Drescher’s Unite for Strength ruling party, which now appears likely to hold onto power in the national board room no matter who wins the national presidency – Drescher or Matthew Modine. Kraycik defeated challenger Julie Stackhouse, who was supported by Modine’s MembershipFirst opposition party, by a vote of 294-178, with a third candidate, Joe Zarriello, receiving 59 votes. Other Drescher-supported candidates elected at the Philly local include Nicole Izanec, who ran unopposed for president; Marcus Goldman, who ran unopposed for vice...
Presidential ElectionSFGate

Fran Drescher Elected President of SAG-AFTRA, Rival Joely Fisher Wins Secretary-Treasurer

But Joely Fisher — who campaigned on the rival Membership First slate — has been elected secretary-treasurer. Drescher will succeed Gabrielle Carteris, who has led the organization since 2016. Best known for her lead role on “The Nanny,” Drescher led the Unite For Strength slate, which has controlled the union since 2009 and is seen as the more moderate of the two factions that dominate the union’s internal politics.
Colorado StatePosted by
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA National Board Race In Colorado Decided By Single Vote

The latest race for a seat on SAG-AFTRA’s national board has been decided by the narrowest possible margin: In Colorado, Nancy Flanagan has defeated longtime incumbent Sheila Ivy Traister by a single vote, 71-70. Traister has served on the national board since 2012, and her defeat is something of a setback for the union’s ruling Unite for Strength party, which had backed her. Flanagan, an independent who didn’t have the official backing of either of the union’s factions, said in her campaign statement that she “would be a fresh voice” in the board room. But UFS, even though they backed her rival,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Towanda Underdue Elected To SAG-AFTRA National Board In Washington, D.C.

Towanda Underdue has been elected to the national board of SAG-AFTRA representing the union’s Washington-Mid Atlantic local. Underdue, whose many credits include House of Cards and Veep, defeated Lance Lewman 486 votes to 425. Fran Drescher, running for national president at the top of the Unite for Strength slate, posted a campaign video supporting Lewman, but her camp considers Underdue “an ally.” The opposition MembershipFirst slate, headed by Matthew Modine, said before the votes were counted that they are “advocating for Towanda,” noting that she “is an independent.” Underdue told Deadline that “both sides seem to be supporting me.” You can see...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

Margie Ghigo Overwhelmingly Reelected To SAG-AFTRA National Board By Arizona-Utah Local

Margie Ghigo has been reelected to SAG-AFTRA’s national board representing the Arizona-Utah Local, swamping her challenger Lela Hough by a vote of 201-27. Of the local’s 986 eligible members, 230 voted (23.33%). Ghigo, who was endorsed by the union’s ruling Unite for Strength party, said in her campaign statement that “Serving as your National Board member, former National Vice President and local President has been an honor and commitment. I’ve lived and worked here since ’75 and believe our AZ-UT members are as active and professional as any across this country. I am eager to continue to keep us safe, protect our contracts, provide support for our members, and help secure work under Union contracts. Everyone is ready to get back to work and have more access to jobs. My experience, involvement, and desire to be part of the process is why I am asking for your confidence and vote.” Hough, who was running as an independent candidate, did not post a campaign statement on the ballots, which were counted Friday. Ballots in the races for national president and secretary-treasurer, and for the local elections in Los Angeles and New York, will be counted on September 2.
New York City, NYdecrypt.co

New York Mayoral Candidates Turn to Crypto for Votes

New York City skyline over Central Park. Image: JDS Development. New York mayoral candidates are turning to crypto as part of their campaign promises. “As New York City Mayor, I will make NYC the most cryptocurrency-friendly city in the nation. Property taxes, fines, and fees will be payable in crypto,” tweeted Republican candidate Curtis Silwa yesterday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy