Wilson football countdown to kickoff: Skilled Warriors waiting to mesh with the linemen

Wilson had an as unpredictably wild 2020 season as any Colonial League team.

Coach Chris Labatch’s club didn’t start its schedule until the second half of September. It got toasted in the opener at Palisades and appeared to be on the same path the following week by falling in a four-touchdown hole at Pen Argyl.

The Warriors rallied in the second half to beat the Green Knights, then got handled in the second half of consecutive loss to Northwestern and Northern Lehigh.

Wilson shut out Bangor, then allowed Catasauqua to ends its lengthy losing streak the following week.

“What hurt us last year,” Labatch said, “was the delayed start. We didn’t find a rhythm until late in the season.

So, predictably, Wilson traveled to Pottsville for a second year in a row in the District 11 Class 4A playoffs ... and won.

The Warriors then again got smacked in the face.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as a coach was tell the team their season was over after a win,” Labatch said.

COVID-19 contact tracing forced Wilson to forfeit its district semifinal against Northwestern.

Most of Wilson’s skill players return for 2021, looking to build on last year’s experiences. The 15 seniors are focused, however, on only what’s ahead of them.

“It was crazy, the end,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Zack Gillen said, “winning the first district game in our high school careers and having [the season] end there.

“We’re all just kind of keeping everything else out of our minds now and focusing on football.”

Three things to know about the Warriors

1. A skilled set : The Warriors are blessed with excellent speed in Gillen, Damon and Damian Simpson and Zakai Hendricks. They were the four mainstays on a 400-meter relay team that last spring won District 11 Class 3A gold. They will be counted on this fall to provide offensive sparks for the football team.

“We’re explosive and athletic,” Labatch said. “Our wide receiver core was awesome during track season, but fast doesn’t mean good.

“We have to put the ball out there on time. We have to protect. We have to be on point. We could be a dangerous group, but we have to jell. That has yet to come. We’re waiting to see that.”

Three-year starting quarterback Cayden Stem will engineer the Warriors’ offense. He threw for 1,336 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

The senior also ran for 228 yards and three scores. He rushed for 101 of those yards against Northern Lehigh.

“He has good vision, knowing where to throw the ball and when,” Gillen said, “knowing who is open and for how long they’ll be open.

“He catches a lot of people off guard [with his running ability]. You see someone that big and don’t think he can move. He can.”

But there is no doubt what Stem’s main responsibility will be.

“Cayden is a deceptively athletic kid,” Labatch said. “He’s a big kid, physical. Guys take an angle on him, then suddenly he’s by them.

“He’s got that ability. We’ll use that in certain situations. but his strength is throwing the ball.”

Gillen and Damon Simpson combined for 60 catches, 975 yards and 12 TDs a season ago. Returning senior starters Eric Shunk and Hendricks will be among the other targets. Hendricks only played defense last season. First-year senior Kyle Harris could be a factor, too.

Damian Simpson and senior Blaze Hartrum will be among the running backs.

2. Where’s the beef? : Senior Niam Hood is back out after not playing last season. Senior Anthony Cardona and Andrew Cochran are two others expected to play up front.

Whoever plays up front offensively will be responsible for giving the talented skill players a chance to put points on the board.

“That’s the big thing,” Labatch said. “We have some three- and four-year starters and we have some first-year starters. That mesh has to happen.

“We have experience on the back end on both sides of the ball. We’re waiting for the meshing with the guys up front.”

Senior linebacker Gavin Naylor (58 tackles last year) and Hendricks are among the top returning defensive players.

3. Another trip to Pottsville : Wilson’s schedule includes a trip to Pottsville for a third consecutive year. This year’s meeting is set for Oct. 8 (Week 7). The teams split the previous two meetings in the district playoffs at Veterans Stadium.

The Warriors are happy with their ‘new’ schedule which also includes a visit to Lehighton and a home game against Blue Mountain.

“[The schedule] is good because the first couple years you have the excitement of playing someone new,” Labatch said. “We’re happy because our two crossover games are our rivalry games — Palisades and Pen Argyl.

“Those have become our bigger rivals with Pen Argyl having its 100th game and Palisades since the loss of Tommy Poynton, [a Wilson graduate and former Palisades teacher and coach who passed away in 2016 at age 32].”

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Wilson’s 2021 schedule

(all games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Aug. 28 : Pen Argyl, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 : at Palisades

Sept. 10 : at Lehighton

Sept. 18 : Saucon Valley, 1

Sept. 24 : at Southern Lehigh

Oct. 2 : Northwestern, 2:30

Oct. 8 : at Pottsville

Oct. 16 : Bangor, 1

Oct. 23 : Blue Mountain, 1

Oct. 29 : at Notre Dame-Green Pond