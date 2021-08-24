LVMPD says officer died due to complications from COVID-19

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 48-year-old Officer Phil Closi died from complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 11.

In a statement on the department's Twitter account they wrote, he "was an incredibly dedicated family man and volunteer coach. We were privileged to call him a friend and co-worker for his 21-year career here at LVMPD. He passed away recently from complications from COVID-19 and his family allowed us to share this photo."

LVMPD says he was assigned to the Convention Center Area Command where he worked patrol.

Over the course of his career, he was also assigned to the Northeast Area Command.

He was a Rad Kids instructor and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program (D.A.R.E.) officer.

Closi wrote school violence awareness programs and was dedicated to making a difference in law enforcement.

He also served on the board for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

Fellow officers say Closi was known as an incredibly involved family man and a volunteer coach for both of his children's hockey teams at City National Arena.

Closi is survived by his wife and two children.

There is a fundraiser being hosted by Behind the Blue, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Southern Nevada dedicated to helping law enforcement families facing catastrophic situations.

Those wanting to help his family can click on the following link: https://behindtheblue.org/lvmpd-philip-closi-fundraiser .