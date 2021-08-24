Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Calallen ISD School Board does not pass mask mandate

By Seth Kovar
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10f6Qx_0banKmYL00

The wearing of masks will remain optional at Calallen ISD schools.

Discussing and considering such a mandate was on the agenda for a special called school board meeting Monday, but members took no action after hearing from four members of the public who were all opposed to the proposal.

"Just represent us, and what’s best for our kids, and let us parents choose what’s best for them," Calallen ISD mother Tracie Hatch, one of the four speakers before the board, said.

No one spoke in favor of a mask mandate at Monday's meeting, but it was announced that, of the 17 emails the school district received on the issue, 14 of them were in support.

The board didn't vote on the proposed mask mandate, but members have the ability to take up the issue again at future meetings.

The possibility of a mask mandate still being on the table left some Calallen ISD parents with mixed feelings.

“I feel that’s our right as parents to choose what we feel is best for our children," mother Kati Simmons said. "And so I’m happy with where we are tonight, but I just hope it stays this way.”

Comments / 0

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Calallen Isd School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Winslow, MEPosted by
Q106.5

A Winslow Dad is Suing Schools Because of a Mask Mandate

A father is suing the Winslow school system, claiming the mask mandate for students violates his parental rights. Scott Fortuna's 12-year-old daughter is a student at Winslow Junior High School. Like a lot of parents, he has concerns about whether students should be required to wear masks while in school all day. It's a highly debated issue, with each school community making decisions about whether to require the face coverings inside school buildings, or whether to make it optional, so the parents can decide for themselves. Many schools that originally made it mandatory for this academic year have reversed that decision with the rise of the Delta variant.
Bryan, TXwtaw.com

Common Topic At This Week’s Bryan ISD & College Station ISD School Board Meetings Was Wearing Masks

A common topic at this week’s Bryan ISD (BISD) and College Station ISD (CSISD) school board meetings was wearing masks inside campus buildings. Public comments during both meetings included parents asking board members to defy the governor’s executive order and mandate masks. CSISD board members also heard from two students, and eighth grader and the junior class president at Consolidated High School, who also sought mask requirements.
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Northeast ISD board approves temporary mask mandate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The board of trustees for one of San Antonio’s largest school districts have approved a temporary mask mandate. At an emergency meeting Thursday night, the Northeast ISD board voted in the mandate which means students, staff and visitors will need to mask up while inside one of the district’s schools and on buses.
Plano, TXwbap.com

Plano ISD Mask Mandate

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Starting Thursday the Plano ISD will join the list of other schools across the state that are defying a no mask mandate issued by Governor Greg Abbott. Plano board members voted 6-1 to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings and on school-provided transportation.
EducationPosted by
Indy100

Gavin Williamson digs hole by suggesting parents responsible for preventing Covid spikes when schools reopen

Gavin Williamson has failed to endear himself with the nation once more, this time by suggesting that if schools reopen and Covid spikes, that’s parents’ fault. Droning on in an article for the Daily Mail, the education secretary claimed that parents have a responsibility to help prevent schools from closing when they reopen next week by regularly testing their children for the virus.
La Grande, ORLa Grande Observer

Union County Board of Commissioners passes resolution opposing mask mandates

LA GRANDE — The Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Wednesday, Sept. 1, protesting the statewide mandate requiring all teachers, school staff, school volunteers, health care workers and state employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 The resolution that passed on a 3-0 vote, says the decision to get vaccinated for COVID-19 should be an individual decision.
Massachusetts Statenewbostonpost.com

Baker Administration Does About-Face On Masks In Public Schools – Board Likely To Approve Statewide Mask Mandate In Massachusetts

The state’s education commissioner is seeking authorization to require all students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts to wear masks indoors at least through October 1. The announcement on Friday, August 20 is an about-face for the administration of Governor Charlie Baker, who has repeatedly in recent weeks said...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
EducationAOL Corp

6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

There's no denying education has been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic. For most of 2020, once-bustling hallways were silent; classes, proms, and graduation ceremonies were canceled or held online, with millions of students denied rights of passage that generations past cherished. Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy