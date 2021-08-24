Calallen ISD School Board does not pass mask mandate

The wearing of masks will remain optional at Calallen ISD schools.

Discussing and considering such a mandate was on the agenda for a special called school board meeting Monday, but members took no action after hearing from four members of the public who were all opposed to the proposal.

"Just represent us, and what’s best for our kids, and let us parents choose what’s best for them," Calallen ISD mother Tracie Hatch, one of the four speakers before the board, said.

No one spoke in favor of a mask mandate at Monday's meeting, but it was announced that, of the 17 emails the school district received on the issue, 14 of them were in support.

The board didn't vote on the proposed mask mandate, but members have the ability to take up the issue again at future meetings.

The possibility of a mask mandate still being on the table left some Calallen ISD parents with mixed feelings.

“I feel that’s our right as parents to choose what we feel is best for our children," mother Kati Simmons said. "And so I’m happy with where we are tonight, but I just hope it stays this way.”