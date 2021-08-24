Update: Police arrest Lancaster man for fatal Aug. 20 shooting

Update (Aug. 23) The Lancaster Bureau of Police arrested Steffen Tidwell on Aug. 23 after he turned himself into Lancaster City Detectives.

Update (8:11 p.m.) Police are searching for a man connected to the fatal shooting in Lancaster City on Friday night.

Steffen Tidwell, 27 of Lancaster is charged with one count of criminal homicide, among other related charges, according to authorities.

Officials say investigators interviewed witnesses and were told that an argument took place between the suspect and the victim at the party.

During the argument, police say the suspect pointed a handgun and fired multiple gunshots at Almestica, striking him in the torso, arms and legs, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect and have filed charges in this case.

Anyone with information regarding Tidwell's whereabouts or any other information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717)-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Previous:

A 26-year-old York man is dead after being shot multiple times in Lancaster on Friday night, police said.

Jomar Almestica was rushed to the hospital after police found him at the scene of a shooting, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to police.

During their initial investigation, police learned there was a party at a home on the 600 block of Hebrank Street when an argument broke out between two people at the party; one of them fired several shots, striking Almestica.

Investigators are working to identify the people who were at the party, including the suspect, and figuring out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

