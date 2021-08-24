Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

New $50 million program aims to make homes safer in Lancaster County

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYira_0banKkmt00

Lancaster General Health announced an initiative called "lead-free families" on Monday, hoping to address the high local rates of lead poisoning.

The hospital will be investing $50 million in the program, and hopes to identify and remove lead hazards in at least 2800 homes in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County is ranked as the fourth worst county for lead poisoning rates among children in the state.

The main culprit behind the high rates is the lead-based paint in homes built before 1978.

"54.9 percent of the homes in Columbia borough were built prior to 1939, more than 75 percent of the homes in Columbia borough were built prior to the 1978 ban on lead based paint," said Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz. "That's the enormity of this problem."

Homeowners whose home was built before 1978 and are in Lancaster county can apply online to be a part of the lead-free families program.

For more information about the program, click here .

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Columbia, PA
Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Lancaster General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy