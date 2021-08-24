Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Roast Beef Tenderloin with Wine Sauce

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyTOR_0banKY9300

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Wine Sauce

Sauce

  • 8 Tbsp. butter, divided
  • 2-3 shallots, chopped fine
  • 1-1/4 cups red wine
  • 3 cups beef stock
  • 6 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

Tenderloin

  • 1 (2 - 3 lb) center-cut beef tenderloin roast
  • Creole seasoning
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup beef stock

Sauce

Melt 5 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the shallots and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the wine, beef stock, thyme sprigs, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

While the liquid is reducing, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter in a small bowl and soften in the microwave, if necessary. Add the flour and, using a small spoon, mix into a smooth paste.

Once the wine mixture is reduced, reduce the heat to low and remove the thyme sprigs. Whisk the flour-butter paste, a teaspoonful at a time, into the simmering liquid, and simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce is thickened. Set aside.

Tenderloin

Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Set an oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Season the beef all over with Creole seasoning,kosher salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Cook, turning with tongs, until well browned on all but one side, about 10 minutes total. Turn the tenderloin so that the un-seared side is down, and transfer the skillet directly to the preheated oven. Roast until a thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 120°F-125° for medium rare, about 15 minutes, or until done to your liking (115°F-120°F for rare, 130°F-135°F for medium). Keep in mind that these temperatures account for the fact that the temperature will continue to rise about 5 degrees while the meat rests.

Transfer the meat to a carving board and let it rest, covered loosely with aluminum foil, for 10 to 15 minutes. Place a dishtowel or oven mitt over the handle of the roasting pan to remind yourself that it's hot.

Meanwhile, carefully discard the fat from the roasting pan. Set the pan on the stovetop and add the 1/4 cup of beef stock. Bring the stock to a boil, using a wooden spoon to scrape the fond, or brown bits, from the bottom of the pan. Add the flavorful stock to the red wine sauce, and then bring the sauce to a simmer.

Carve the tenderloin into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Serve the beef, passing the red wine sauce at the table.

Comments / 1

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Roast Beef Tenderloin#Wine Sauce Sauce 8 Tbsp#Tenderloin 1 Lrb#Creole#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

13 Labor Day Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s nearly here–Labor Day. That last hurrah for the summer, before the days start to lose their sun-drenched glory. And by Labor Day, you might’ve had your fill of burgers and dogs, right? We’ve gathered up a list of other delish options for grilling and eating during those dog days. You know what we always say–make Frosé while the sun shines, darling.
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Has Good News For Fans Of Its Massive Chicken Pot Pie

As the leaves begin to change colors, the pumpkin spice flavors are not the only favorite fall foods returning to store shelves. Always a Costco favorite, its massive chicken pot pie has been spotted in one of the warehouses. Posted by the TikTok account, @costcohotfinds, a video shows that the fan-favorite is back. The 5-and-a-half-pound pot pie was priced at $3.99 a pound. But the per-pound price might vary by location, as the cost of items changes across Costcos (via the Costco website). Regardless of the potential difference in cost, given the size, this offering looks like it could easily feed a family for under $25.
RecipesTODAY.com

Dylan's Grandmother's Potato Salad

I’m very particular with potato salad — and by particular, I mean plain. I don’t like anything tangy in my potato salad. This is actually my grandmother’s recipe and I always loved when she or my mom would make it. It’s just nostalgic and delicious and now I make it all summer long!
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover. Made from affordable ground meat, Salisbury steak is a crowd pleaser and perfect for family meals. While many people might be familiar with Salisbury steak from frozen dinners, a home-cooked Salisbury steak is at a completely different level of flavor and deliciousness.
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Butterfinger Cheesecake Bars Recipe

These cheesecake bars have a flavorful graham crust, a rich cream cheese layer, and Butterfinger chunks in every sweet bite. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with aluminum foil and lightly grease. Set aside. Pulse graham cracker sheets in a food processor until crumbly. Place...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Spaghetti Salad

Welcome to the Cooking Corner! Michelle Bonicellis from Tulsa's OSU Extension Center joined News On 6 to show us a great recipe for Spaghetti Salad. 1. Whisk together the dressing ingredients and set aside. 2. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in salted boiling water until al dente. Drain immediately dress with.
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Cool and Creamy Jello Pie

As a child of the 60’s and 70’s who grew up watching Scooby Doo, The Brady Bunch, The Ed Sullivan Show, and (my Nana’s weekly ritual that I dreaded) the Lawrence Welk Show on TV, I was all too familiar with that catchy jingle, “There’s Always Room for Jell-O.”. Jell-O...
Recipeseatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

We’ve All Been Using the Wrong Dairy For Homemade Whipped Cream

Whipped cream is the easiest dessert topping to make yourself — all you need is cream and sugar! And it’s just so tasty on top of a sundae, slice of pie, or fresh strawberries for a summer treat. However, many of us make a crucial mistake before we even start whisking any dairy. Although whipping cream seems like the obvious choice, it turns out heavy cream is the real winner for the best homemade whipped cream.

Comments / 0

Community Policy