Becky Lynch ‘Crazy Demand’ For WWE Return Leaks

The long-awaited return of Becky Lynch finally happened at SummerSlam, and she replaced Sasha Banks in a surprising victory over Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. One of the biggest questions in WWE revolved around Lynch's return, more specifically when she would make her return to the ring. Lynch has had some fun trolling fans with teases of being backstage at various events, but she has yet to actually appear on television, and sometimes she wasn't even at the event. Some thought that might be different coming into SummerSlam, as it would make for one hell of a return and buzzworthy moment for WWE's second-biggest show of the year. That said, some also thought the mysterious absence of Sasha Banks from SmackDown might speed up Lynch's return if she couldn't make the show, and while Carmella came out, it was Becky Lynch who came out to dave the day and take her spot.