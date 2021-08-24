Prep girls tennis preview: 3 things you need to know this season
The girls tennis season is back as one season in the fall this school year after two seasons were held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang won the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship for the second consecutive year during the 2020 fall season, while Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang earned the state singles title during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.
