Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Prep girls tennis preview: 3 things you need to know this season

By JON MASSON
Wiscnews.com
 10 days ago

The girls tennis season is back as one season in the fall this school year after two seasons were held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang won the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship for the second consecutive year during the 2020 fall season, while Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang earned the state singles title during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Neenah, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oregon, WI
City
Kohler, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Deforest, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Verona, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Big Eight Conference#Wiaa Division#Division 2#Lancers#Warriors#Sauk Prairie#The Badger Conference#Doubles#Sun Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WIAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy