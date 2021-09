I am a big fan of breakfast for dinner, often whipping up an impromptu frittata or egg scramble to plate with a simple salad and whole grain toast, for a quick, satisfying evening meal. Besides the pleasure of the food itself, I relish the spark of rebelliousness that comes with breaking from what-to-eat-when convention. The same goes for pancakes and waffles - sweet and fruity or savory, they make for a fun, opposite-day supper (a holiday my daughter declared regularly when she was younger).