One of Kristen Bell's funniest movies, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, is airing on Starz over the weekend, so if you're looking to revisit one of the best comedies from the 2000s, you're in luck. Written by and starring How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel, Forgetting Sarah Marshall tells the story of Peter (Segel), a film score composer whose girlfriend, TV star and the titular Sarah Marshall (Bell), leaves him for a rock star (Russell Brand). Peter takes a vacation to Hawaii to wallow in his heartbreak, but much to his surprise Sarah and her new paramour are at the same resort.