8 Quick and Easy Workouts To Do When You’re Not Feeling Super Motivated
Staying active can be a struggle, especially when you're not feeling motivated (ahem: like at the end of summer). Sometimes, the idea of going on a run or doing a 45-minute Pilates session feels impossible—but, that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a bit of movement. Even if your workout isn't particularly long or challenging, it still counts. Peloton instructor Jess Sims learned this when she went from twice-a-day basketball practice to working out three times during a six-month period.www.wellandgood.com
Comments / 0