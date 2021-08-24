Cancel
Workouts

8 Quick and Easy Workouts To Do When You're Not Feeling Super Motivated

By Kara Jillian Brown
Well+Good
Well+Good
 10 days ago
Staying active can be a struggle, especially when you're not feeling motivated (ahem: like at the end of summer). Sometimes, the idea of going on a run or doing a 45-minute Pilates session feels impossible—but, that doesn't mean you can't squeeze in a bit of movement. Even if your workout isn't particularly long or challenging, it still counts. Peloton instructor Jess Sims learned this when she went from twice-a-day basketball practice to working out three times during a six-month period.

