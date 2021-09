Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mathew Job, CEO - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has been recognised as one of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Workreg;India. With an aim to identify how organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic, the study recognised leaders who have demonstrated their exemplary leadership and ability in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the well-being of their workforce.